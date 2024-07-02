T20 WC Triumph a Reminder of How Cricket & Emotions Are a Great Unifying Force

Back home, the party began on the streets of every city and town. India Gate in New Delhi – the hometown of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant – was choc-a-bloc, with thousands of people coming out and unfurling flags as well as smoke guns – some even stood atop the police van to dance and sing over the T20 World Cup coming home.

The chants ranged from, ‘India, India, India’, to ‘Jeet Gaya bhai Jeet Gaya, India World Cup jeet gaya’, ‘Humara captain kaisa ho, Rohit bhai jaisa ho’, ‘Surya, Surya, Surya’. There were some grateful people who thanked God by saying, ‘Zor se bolo jai mata di’. In Mumbai, the residences of Rohit, Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav – it was a sea of utter jubilation filled with fans coming out in large numbers to celebrate the triumph.