Triple Farewell: As Kohli, Rohit and Jadeja Retire, Indian Cricket Enter New Era

This was a decisive moment in India’s cricket because three men who had played together for a better part of 15 years were stepping away from one format all at once.

Eras can never be compared but we have had situations when champions have left the stage together:

Greg Chappell, Dennis Lillee, Rod Marsh in 1983-84

Sir Viv Richards, Gordon Greenidge in 1991

Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis in 2003

Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath and Justin Langer in 2007

Sourav Ganguly and Anil Kumble in 2008-09

Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman in 2011-12

All the champions mentioned above left from the Tests and in some cases from international cricket at the same time. In the case of the purge in West Indies cricket in 1991, it turned out to be a defining moment in their history and they have not been able to recover from it ever.

But in this case Indian cricket appears to be in a better shape than before at least in T20Is. The decision seems only fair because a few younger players are ready to stake their claims in the shortest format. The younger players anyways wear India jerseys in nondescript bilateral T20I series only to be cast aside for a T20 World Cup because the big boys are ready to return.