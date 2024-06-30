T20 WC: Chuck the Big 3, It’s Just Big Me – Jasprit Bumrah Is the Headliner Now

Would history repeat itself on Saturday?

It so nearly did. The 15th over of the chase saw Heinrich Klaasen ripping into Axar Patel, hitting a couple of sixes and as many maximums, and subsequently, accumulating 24 runs in that over. The equation, which was 54 of 36 deliveries at a required run rate of 9 not very long ago, was now 30 of 30. Run-a-ball.

Rohit Sharma turned to Bumrah, more in hope than belief. Not ‘Win us the match as you always do,’ but ‘Please, do something to bail us out.’

Bumrah responded with 1, 2, Dot, Dot, 1, Dot. Just four runs from the 16th over, after the previous two had yielded 38.