T20 World Cup: Temba Bavuma Feels Variable Bounce Helped Proteas Win in Perth

In South Africa's five-wicket victory over India in Super 12s of men's T20 World Cup at Perth Stadium, using short balls consistently was a risk, which was admitted by Temba Bavuma.

But at the same time, the Proteas skipper was relieved over variable bounce assisting them in getting a tight win over the Rohit Sharma-led side.

With a four-man pace attack on a pacy Perth pitch, Lungi Ngidi (4/29) and Wayne Parnell (3/15) were the stars of South Africa's plan to bowl hard lengths and extract extra bounce to outwit the Indian batters quickly.