Deepak Chahar Out of T20 WC 2022 With Injury, Shami Could Replace Bumrah: Report

Indian pacer Deepak Chahar, who was in the fray to replace the injured Jasprit Bumrah in India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 squad, is reportedly ruled out of the competition. The 30-year-old is nursing back and hip injuries and is unlikely to regain fitness before the event.

Chahar recently featured in the three-match T20I series against South Africa, where he scalped only one wicket in the three games but also played an impressive knock of 31 runs in the last match. He was expected to play in the subsequent ODI series, but injuries prevented him from doing so.