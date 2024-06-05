T20 World Cup: Just a Little Sore – Rohit Sharma Confirms Injury Isn’t Serious
Rohit's innings was cut short as he retired hurt after being struck on the elbow on the last ball of the 10th over.
India kicked off their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 campaign in grandeur, securing a commanding 8-wicket triumph over Ireland on Wednesday, 6 June, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.
Captain Rohit Sharma played a pivotal role, notching up a half-century to steer his team to victory. However, his innings was cut short as he retired hurt after being struck on the elbow by a delivery on the last ball of the 10th over of India’s chase.
Providing an update on his injury during the post-match presentation, Rohit reassured that it was just a soreness in his arm. "Yeah, just a little sore," said Rohit.
Speaking about the pitch, the skipper expressed uncertainty about what to anticipate, admitting he wasn't familiar with playing on a surface just five months old. Rohit emphasised the challenge of strategizing for such a pitch, suggesting that fielding four spinners might not be feasible.
I said it at the toss as well. Quite unsure of what to expect from the pitch. Not aware on what it is to play like on a pitch that's five months old. I don't think the wicket settled down even when we batted second. There was enough for the bowlers. That's pretty much what you gotta do. Try to hit those lengths consistently. All these guys have played a lot of Test cricket. Arshdeep is the only guy who hasn't. His two wickets upfront set the tone for us. Don't think we can play four spinners here.
Rohit Sharma
The skipper elaborated that the team selection was carefully balanced, considering the need for versatility. Rohit noted the seam-friendly nature of the pitch, highlighting India's adaptation with the inclusion of spin-bowling all-rounders.
When we picked the team, we wanted to have balance. If conditions are there for seamers, we wanted to have that. Spin will play a part later on. Today was a four-seamer pitch and we still managed to get two spinners who are all rounders.
Rohit Sharma
When asked about his expectations from the pitch for the game against Pakistan on 9 June, the 37-year-old said:
I don't know what to expect from the pitch to be honest. We will prepare as if the conditions are going to be like this. This is going to be a kind of game where all XI of us will need to contribute. It was scratchy, but good to spend some time in the middle and understand what kind of shots to play there.
Rohit Sharma
