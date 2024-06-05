T20 World Cup: Just a Little Sore – Rohit Sharma Confirms Injury Isn’t Serious

I said it at the toss as well. Quite unsure of what to expect from the pitch. Not aware on what it is to play like on a pitch that's five months old. I don't think the wicket settled down even when we batted second. There was enough for the bowlers. That's pretty much what you gotta do. Try to hit those lengths consistently. All these guys have played a lot of Test cricket. Arshdeep is the only guy who hasn't. His two wickets upfront set the tone for us. Don't think we can play four spinners here.

Rohit Sharma