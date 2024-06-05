T20 World Cup 2024: God Has Been Kind, Special To Play for India – Hardik Pandya

After securing a three-wicket haul in India's opening match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 against Ireland, vice-captain Hardik Pandya expressed his gratitude and said that he feels blessed and that representing his country is a special honour.

Hardik, who delivered an impressive performance with figures of 3 for 27 in his four-over spell, discussed his achievements during the mid-innings presentation and remarked: