T20 World Cup 2024: God Has Been Kind, Special To Play for India – Hardik Pandya

T20 World Cup 2024: Hardik Pandya took 3 wickets against Ireland.
(Photo: BCCI)
After securing a three-wicket haul in India's opening match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 against Ireland, vice-captain Hardik Pandya expressed his gratitude and said that he feels blessed and that representing his country is a special honour.
Hardik, who delivered an impressive performance with figures of 3 for 27 in his four-over spell, discussed his achievements during the mid-innings presentation and remarked:
Hardik also lauded teammate and spinner Axar Patel for his performance and said:
Speaking about his performance, the all-rounder shared that he particularly enjoyed taking his first wicket and explained the strategy behind that delivery.
The 30-year-old also expressed his appreciation for the support of Indian fans in New York, saying it felt fantastic to see them.
