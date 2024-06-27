T20 World Cup: South Africa Reach Final With 9-Wicket Victory Over Afghanistan

SA beat Afghanistan.
Image: PTI
South Africa defeated Afghanistan by 9-wicket to reach the final of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 at Brian Lara Stadium on Thursday.
The chase was led by by Reeza Hendricks, who played an innings of 29 off 25 deliveries and was well supported by skipper Aiden Markram, who scored 23 runs as the Proteas men chase down the total in 8.5 overs for the loss of one wicket to enter the maiden ICC final.
Brief scores: Afghanistan 56 all out in 11.5 overs (Azmatullah Omarzai 10, Rashid Khan 8; Tabraiz Shamsi 3-6, Marco Jansen 3-16) lost to South Africa 60 for 1 in 8.5 overs (Reeza Hendricks 29 not out, Aiden Markram 23 not out; Fazalhaq Farooqi 1-11) by nine wickets.
