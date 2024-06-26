ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-final: Date, Timing, Matches, and Live Streaming

ICC T20 World Cup 2023 Semi-final.
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-final Schedule: The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 has almost reached its end. Four teams, Including India, South Africa, Afghanistan and England have reached the semi-final stage of the tournament. There will be two semi-finals in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Thursday, 27 June 2024.
In the first semi-final match, Afghanistan will clash against South Africa at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba in Trinidad and Tobago. The match will start at 6 pm IST.
In the second semi-final match, India will face England at the Guyana National Stadium in Guyana. The game will begin at 8 pm IST. The winners of both the semi-finals will square off on 29 June in the final match at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados.
South Africa finished the Super Eight stage at the top of Group 2 points table and will definitely try their best to retain the unbeaten status until finals by defeating Afghanistan. On the other hand, Afghanistan will be high in confidence after their nerve-jangling win over Bangladesh, and will leave no stone unturned to make to the final game.
Team India finished the Super Eight stage unbeaten and were at the top of the Group 1 points table. They secured their spot in the semi-finals after defeating Australia by 24 runs at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet in St Lucia.
England's journey to the semi-finals is commendable. Despite facing loses against Australia and South Africa, and washout game against Scotland, they secured their spot in the semi-final by defeating USA by 10 wickets at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados.
Let us check out the T20 Men's World Cup 2024 semi-final schedule, fixtures, matches, live streaming, and telecast details below.
Two semi-final matches will be played in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, which includes the following.
Semi-final 1: South Africa vs Afghanistan on Thursday, 27 June 2024.
Semi-final 2: India vs England on 27 Thursday, 27 June 2024.
The semi-final 1 between South Africa and Afghanistan will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba in Trinidad and Tobago while as the semi-final 2 between India and England will take place at the Guyana National Stadium in Guyana.
The semi-final 1 between South Africa and Afghanistan will start at 6 pm IST while as the semi-final 2 between India and England will begin at 8 pm IST.
The live streaming of both the semi-finals of T20 World Cup 2024 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
All the cricket fans can witness the live telecast of T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals on the Star Sports Network.
