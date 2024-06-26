T20 World Cup: Defying Odds – The Revolution of Afghanistan Cricket & Its Impact

India have once again offered their grounds for Afghanistan to stage their international series, considering the security situation back home. But more needs to be done by India at the BCCI level.

One option could well be allowing an Afghanistan XI to play in the Duleep Trophy. There needs to be more series involving the A sides of India and Afghanistan. As the leader of the sport in Asia, India can and should play a bigger role in ensuring that Afghanistan does not slip because of the pool of talent available.

If Afghanistan does go past South Africa, the profile for cricket will only further grow in that country. It will create more opportunities for Afghan players in leagues around the world and they will probably have more avenues being opened for them everywhere.

But the moral dimension of Afghanistan cricket should never be forgotten.