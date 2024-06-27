T20 World Cup: Rohit Dismisses Inzamam-Ul Haq’s Allegations of Ball Tampering

India captain Rohit Sharma has scoffed off allegations of ball tampering against his team by former Pakistan captain Inzamam-Ul Haq and said the prevailing conditions helped his bowler reverse swing the ball against Australia in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

Inzamam expressed surprise in Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh getting the ball to reverse swing in the 15th over of the match against Australia and opined that the Indians have tampered with the ball.

Inzamam spoke about the same on on Pakistani news channel 24 News and said: