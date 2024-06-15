T20 World Cup: NZ’s Clinical Bowling Crushes Uganda to End Campaign With Win

Simon Ssesazi walks off the field after being trapped LBW for a duck by New Zealands Trent Boult during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago
New Zealand dismantled Uganda for a mere 40 runs at the T20 World Cup, with Trent Boult and Tim Southee leading the charge. The Kiwi bowlers proved too formidable for the inexperienced Ugandan batters, resulting in a comprehensive nine-wicket victory in just 5.2 overs in the Group C match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at Brian Lara Cricket Academy.
From the onset, Trent Boult set the tone with his searing full inswingers. Even seasoned batters would have struggled against Boult's pinpoint accuracy.
Ronak Patel, Uganda's opener, managed to get off strike on the second ball, but Boult's next deliveries wreaked havoc. Left-hander Simon Ssesazi was trapped plumb in front by a deadly inswinger, followed by Robinson Obuya, who was bowled through the gate by another big-swinging delivery.
Uganda's players congratulate New Zealand's batsmen Devon Conway (88) and Rachin Ravindra, right, after their 9-wicket victory in an ICC Mens T20 World Cup cricket match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Friday, 14 June, 2024.
With Boult conceding just one run in his opening over, Southee (3-4) maintained the pressure with a maiden, further stifling the Ugandan top order. Boult then delivered another maiden over, leaving Uganda reeling at 9 for 3 by the end of the powerplay.
New Zealand's Tim Southee bowls as Uganda non-striking batsman Brian Masaba watches during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago.
Santner claimed the wicket of Ronak Patel, who edged a delivery to wicketkeeper Devon Conway. Ferguson then uprooted Kenneth Waiswa's stumps, and even Uganda's more experienced batters, Riazat Ali Shah and Dinesh Nakrani, found no respite.
New Zealand's pursuit of the modest target was smooth. Although Uganda managed a fortunate breakthrough, with Riazat Ali Shah catching Finn Allen down the leg side, the result was never in doubt.
New Zealand's batters, though initially cautious, rotated the strike effectively. Devon Conway (22*) finished the match in style, hitting back-to-back boundaries off Juma Miyagi to seal the victory.
