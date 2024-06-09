T20 World Cup: Miller’s Half-Century Guides SA to 4-Wicket Win Over Netherlands

David Miller celebrates scoring the winning runs against the Netherlands during an ICC Mens T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, N.Y., Saturday, 8 June, 2024.
Image: PTI
David Miller's unbeaten half-century (59*) helped South Africa defeat the Netherlands by four wickets in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.
In another low-scoring encounter at the venue which has been criticised for the unpredictable bounce and injury scare, the Proteas nearly escaped the Dutch threat and prevailed in the match to register their second consecutive win of the tournament.
Chasing 104, pacer Vivian Kingma's opening spell along with support from Logan van Beek and Bas de Leede reduced South Africa to 12/4 in 4.3 overs.
Netherlands were very much alive in the game till the second-last over with the late wickets of Stubbs (33) and Marco Jansen (3) in the 17th and 18th overs respectively.
For the Netherlands, Kingma and van Beek picked two dismissals each. Put in to bat first, Netherlands had a sluggish start as they lost Michael Levitt on the third ball of the innings. Marco Jansen provided the early breakthrough for Proteas. Vikramjit Singh joined Max ODowd in the middle and the duo could not manage to stitch a big partnership.
In the fourth over, Ottneil Baartman picked ODowd for two runs before Jansen cleaned up Vikramjit for 12 runs in the next overs. Sybrand Engelbrecht and Bas de Leede tried to move the scoreboard after early hiccups and played some steady shots. The pair added 15 runs for the fourth wicket before Anrich Nortje broke the stand in the 10th over.
Despite unfavourable conditions to bat, Engelbrecht played an anchor role as wickets kept falling from the other end. Skipper Scott Edwards (10) and Teja Nidamanuru (0) failed to prolong their stay at the crease and departed cheaply.
Netherlands finished their innings for 103/9 in 20 overs.
For South Africa, Baartman returned with the figures of 4-11 while Jansen and Nortje grabbed two scalps each.
