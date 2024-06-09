T20 World Cup: Miller’s Half-Century Guides SA to 4-Wicket Win Over Netherlands

David Miller's unbeaten half-century (59*) helped South Africa defeat the Netherlands by four wickets in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

In another low-scoring encounter at the venue which has been criticised for the unpredictable bounce and injury scare, the Proteas nearly escaped the Dutch threat and prevailed in the match to register their second consecutive win of the tournament.

Chasing 104, pacer Vivian Kingma's opening spell along with support from Logan van Beek and Bas de Leede reduced South Africa to 12/4 in 4.3 overs.