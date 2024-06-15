T20 World Cup: India’s Matches in Super 8 – Opponents, Dates, Venues & Timings

T20 World Cup 2024, India Super 8 fixtures.
Image: PTI
Team India’s final group stage match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 against Canada on 15 June in Lauderhill was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to a wet outfield.
Consequently, the men in blue, who had already secured their place in the Super 8 stage after defeating the USA on Wednesday (12 June), finished at the top of the Group ‘A’ points table. Co-hosts USA secured second position, while Canada replaced Pakistan, in third place.
India are now placed in Group 1 for the second round of the tournament.
The Super 8 stage is divided into two groups, Group 1 and Group 2, each consisting of four teams that qualified from the initial group stage.
Group 1 will feature the teams that finished first in Groups A and C, along with the second-placed teams from Groups B and D.
Group 2 will include the top teams from Groups B and D, as well as the second-placed teams from Groups A and C.
Notably, the top teams from each of the two Super 8 groups will advance to the semi-finals.
Now, let’s take a look at India’s Super 8 fixtures, opponents, and venues:
20 June (Thursday): India vs Afghanistan at the Kensington Oval in Barbados at 8:00 PM IST
22 June (Saturday): India vs Bangladesh/Netherlands at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua at 8:00 PM IST
24 June (Monday): India vs Australia at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia at 8:00 PM IST
Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined