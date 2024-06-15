T20 World Cup: India’s Matches in Super 8 – Opponents, Dates, Venues & Timings

Team India’s final group stage match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 against Canada on 15 June in Lauderhill was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to a wet outfield.

Consequently, the men in blue, who had already secured their place in the Super 8 stage after defeating the USA on Wednesday (12 June), finished at the top of the Group ‘A’ points table. Co-hosts USA secured second position, while Canada replaced Pakistan, in third place.

India are now placed in Group 1 for the second round of the tournament.