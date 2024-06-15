Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019T20 World Cup: India’s Matches in Super 8 – Opponents, Dates, Venues & Timings

T20 World Cup: India's Matches in Super 8 – Opponents, Dates, Venues & Timings

Notably, the top teams from each of the two Super 8 groups will advance to the semi-finals.
Cricket
T20 World Cup 2024, India Super 8 fixtures.

Team India’s final group stage match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 against Canada on 15 June in Lauderhill was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to a wet outfield.

Consequently, the men in blue, who had already secured their place in the Super 8 stage after defeating the USA on Wednesday (12 June), finished at the top of the Group ‘A’ points table. Co-hosts USA secured second position, while Canada replaced Pakistan, in third place.

India are now placed in Group 1 for the second round of the tournament. 

Super 8 Groups

The Super 8 stage is divided into two groups, Group 1 and Group 2, each consisting of four teams that qualified from the initial group stage.

  • Group 1 will feature the teams that finished first in Groups A and C, along with the second-placed teams from Groups B and D.

  • Group 2 will include the top teams from Groups B and D, as well as the second-placed teams from Groups A and C.

Notably, the top teams from each of the two Super 8 groups will advance to the semi-finals.

Which Teams Have Qualified?

India, USA, Australia, Afghanistan, West Indies, and South Africa have all secured their places in the Super 8 stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup. The remaining two spots will be filled by either England or Scotland from Group B and either Bangladesh or the Netherlands from Group D.

Now, let’s take a look at India’s Super 8 fixtures, opponents, and venues:

India's Fixtures for Super 8 

  1. 20 June (Thursday): India vs Afghanistan at the Kensington Oval in Barbados at 8:00 PM IST 

  2. 22 June (Saturday): India vs Bangladesh/Netherlands at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua at 8:00 PM IST

  3. 24 June (Monday): India vs Australia at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia at 8:00 PM IST

India's Squad

  • Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj

