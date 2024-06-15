India vs Canada Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Rain Subsides for Now, as India Look to Extend Winning Streak

Live score and latest updates of India vs Canada today's T20 World Cup 2024 match.
(Photo: PTI/Altered by The Quint)
In their last Group A match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, India are taking on Canada.
The match is being played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida.
With three consecutive wins, India are atop the Group A standings, and have also qualified for the Super 8.
Canada, meanwhile, have won one and lost a couple of matches, which sees them placed third in Group A. They are out of the Super 8 qualification race.
The match is slated to start at 8pm, albeit with overcast conditions, we might not have a full game.
India vs Canada Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: India are already through to the Super 8. The focus has already shifted to the Caribbean leg, where in Barbados on 20 June, Rohit Sharma's team will face on a high-flying Afghanistan team. The discourse currently pertains to the team combination for the Super 8 – Which spinner will be included in the playing XI? Which seamer will make way?
Amid all that, India will be taking on Canada in their last Group A match of the tournament. The entourage has moved from New York to Florida, and after eliminating Pakistan from Super 8 contention by playing spoilsport in yesterday's match between the USA and Ireland, rain has held up, and we might get a game today, even if it is not a full 40-over match.
Like always, we will be bringing you live updates.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 15 Jun 2024,06:47 PM IST