India vs Canada Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Rain Subsides for Now, as India Look to Extend Winning Streak

India vs Canada Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: India are already through to the Super 8. The focus has already shifted to the Caribbean leg, where in Barbados on 20 June, Rohit Sharma's team will face on a high-flying Afghanistan team. The discourse currently pertains to the team combination for the Super 8 – Which spinner will be included in the playing XI? Which seamer will make way?

Amid all that, India will be taking on Canada in their last Group A match of the tournament. The entourage has moved from New York to Florida, and after eliminating Pakistan from Super 8 contention by playing spoilsport in yesterday's match between the USA and Ireland, rain has held up, and we might get a game today, even if it is not a full 40-over match.

Like always, we will be bringing you live updates.