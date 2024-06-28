T20 World Cup: Ind & SA Battle It Out in Clash of Unbeaten Forces for Trophy

The 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 is all set for an engrossing conclusion to a tournament full of twists, and thrills as unbeaten forces India and South Africa face-off in the title clash at the Kensington Oval on Saturday.

India, in its third ICC final in the last 12 months, are seeking to end their 11-year drought of a big title and aim to win the trophy they last won in the inaugural edition in 2007, where current skipper Rohit Sharma played under MS Dhoni’s leadership.

On the other hand, South Africa are into a men’s ICC World Cup final for the first time - after seven previous efforts ended in defeats. Both India and South Africa have made it to the title clash as the unbeaten teams in very contrasting styles – the Rohit Sharma-led side came out on top in tough New York pitches and adapted very well to triumph in its matches in the Caribbean so far, latest of it being a comprehensive 68-run win over defending champions England.