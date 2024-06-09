T20 World Cup: Hosein’s Fifer Takes West Indies Clinch Dominant Win Over Uganda

West Indies Akeal Hosein, left, celebrates with teammates after their 134-run victory over Uganda during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, Saturday, 8 June, 2024.
Akeal Hosein claimed a five-wicket haul West Indies cruised to a 134-run win against Uganda in their second group C match of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday (as per IST) at the Providence Stadium.
After opting to bat first, West Indies posted 173/5 in 20 overs, courtesy of Johnson Charles' fighting 44 off 42 and Andre Russell's 30 off 17.
Batting first, West Indies opener Brandon King and Johnson Charles open their arms, scoring at a quick pace before the former was cleaned up by the left-arm spinner Alpesh Ramjani. Then came Nicholas Pooran, who smacked two sixes early in his innings.
Frank Nsubuga and Brian Masaba bowled with control and discipline, with Masaba also taking the wicket of Pooran (22). However, the West Indies batters capitalised on the occasional bad ball, hitting several boundaries during the middle overs, reports ICC.
Sherfane Rutherford is clean-bowled by Ugandas Cosmas Kyewuta for 22 runs during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, Saturday, 8 June, 2024.
Defending a target of 173, the West Indies dominated Uganda's batters early in the second innings. Akeal Hosein spearheaded the attack, taking three wickets in his three overs during the Powerplay.
Alzarri Joseph and Gudakesh Motie added their names to the wicket-takers list as Uganda batters found it tough in trying circumstances and were eventually bowled out for 39 in 12 overs.
