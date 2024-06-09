T20 World Cup: Hosein’s Fifer Takes West Indies Clinch Dominant Win Over Uganda

Akeal Hosein claimed a five-wicket haul West Indies cruised to a 134-run win against Uganda in their second group C match of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday (as per IST) at the Providence Stadium.

After opting to bat first, West Indies posted 173/5 in 20 overs, courtesy of Johnson Charles' fighting 44 off 42 and Andre Russell's 30 off 17.