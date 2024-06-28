T20 WC Final: Rohit vs Jansen, Kohli vs Rabada – Ind vs SA 5 Key Player Battles

advertisement
Barbados' Kensington Oval will host a marquee clash on 29 June, as two undefeated teams, India and South Africa, face off in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.
Rohit Sharma’s men and Aiden Markram’s team both dominated their semi-final opponents, setting the stage for an epic contest. For the Proteas, this marks their first appearance in an ICC tournament final, offering a golden opportunity to taste victory. Meanwhile, the Men in Blue will be eager to end their prolonged 11-year title drought with a triumphant finish.
As we gear up for this thrilling showdown in the Caribbean, let's look at five key player battles to watch:
India’s talismanic batter, Virat Kohli, has had a lackluster performance in the current tournament, a stark contrast to his outstanding 2024 IPL season where he finished as the top run-scorer. The 35-year-old has struggled at the crease, posting scores of 1 off 5 against Ireland, 4 off 3 against Pakistan, 0 off 1 against the USA, 24 off 24 against Afghanistan, 37 off 28 against Bangladesh, 0 off 5 against Australia, and 9 off 9 against England.
As India prepares to face South Africa, Kohli will face another formidable opponent in Kagiso Rabada. The Proteas pacer, currently the team's second-highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets from 8 games, has been in excellent form and could pose a significant challenge to Kohli.
Indian skipper and opener Rohit Sharma will face a formidable challenge from Protea left-arm pacer Marco Jansen in the upcoming clash.
While Jansen and Rohit don’t have an extensive history, the pacer has the potential to unsettle the Indian captain with his precise line and length early in the innings. This could disrupt Rohit’s rhythm and prevent him from building momentum with the new ball.
In the IPL, Rohit has faced Jansen, scoring only 2 runs off 4 balls.
India’s wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has made a remarkable return to international cricket after an 18-month hiatus, scoring 171 runs at a strike rate of 129.54. Pant is known for his aggressive and fearless batting style.
On the other side, left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj has taken 9 wickets in seven matches. The clash between Pant's aggression and Maharaj's precision promises to be an exciting contest.
Among the Indian bowlers, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah stands out as the one every batter will want to avoid, particularly opener Quinton de Kock.
Bumrah has been exceptional, claiming 13 wickets in 7 games at an impressive economy rate of 4.12 and an average of 8.15. Meanwhile, de Kock has been a formidable force at the top of the order, amassing 204 runs at a striking rate of 143.66.
A key figure in South Africa’s batting lineup, David Miller, will face a challenging battle against India’s left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Kuldeep, who holds the best bowling figures in an India vs. South Africa T20I with 5/17, is known for his deceptive spin and variations.
Interestingly, Kuldeep has dismissed Miller twice in T20Is since 2022, conceding 24 runs off as many balls. Miller's strike rate against Kuldeep is 100, with an average of 12.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined