T20 World Cup: Australia Thump Namibia By 9 Wickets to Seal Super 8 Berth

Australia's Pat Cummins, third from right, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Namibia's Jan Frylinck for one run during an ICC Mens T20 World Cup cricket match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda
Image: PTI
Australia qualified for the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup 2024 after defeating Namibia by nine wickets at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Wednesday (as per IST).
Overall, Zampa joined Megan Schutt and Ellyse Perry as the only compatriots to reach that mark in the short format at the international level.
Adam Zampa became the first Australian men’s player to reach 100 T20I wickets milestone.
Captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and decided to bowl first. Australia had a fantastic start, taking three wickets for just 17 runs in the first six overs, putting significant pressure on Namibia's top order.
Captain Gerhard Erasmus hit a rare boundary, bringing Namibia to 5/31 at the 10-over mark. However, shortly after the drinks break, Zampa and Hazlewood combined for the sixth wicket, with Hazlewood taking a sharp catch for Zampa's second with the dismissal of David Wiese. Ruben Trumpelmann attacked the spinner, hitting a 97-metre six over mid-wicket.
However, on the next ball, he was caught by Glenn Maxwell in the same area, giving Zampa his third wicket. The leg-spinner then ended his spell in the same over, with wicket No.4, removing Bernard Scholtz.
Namibian akipper Gerhard Erasmus scored 36 off 43 balls.
Travis Head slammed an unbeaten 17-ball 34.
Head was supported by Marsh (18 off 9 balls), as Australia completed the run chase inside the powerplay. This victory represents the second-largest margin of win for any team in terms of balls remaining at the Men's T20 World Cup, with 86 balls left when Australia achieved their target of 73 runs.
Sri Lanka's win against the Netherlands in 2014 was the previous biggest, as they chased down the target of 40 with 90 balls to spare.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined