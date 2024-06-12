T20 World Cup: Australia Thump Namibia By 9 Wickets to Seal Super 8 Berth

Captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and decided to bowl first. Australia had a fantastic start, taking three wickets for just 17 runs in the first six overs, putting significant pressure on Namibia's top order.

Captain Gerhard Erasmus hit a rare boundary, bringing Namibia to 5/31 at the 10-over mark. However, shortly after the drinks break, Zampa and Hazlewood combined for the sixth wicket, with Hazlewood taking a sharp catch for Zampa's second with the dismissal of David Wiese. Ruben Trumpelmann attacked the spinner, hitting a 97-metre six over mid-wicket.

However, on the next ball, he was caught by Glenn Maxwell in the same area, giving Zampa his third wicket. The leg-spinner then ended his spell in the same over, with wicket No.4, removing Bernard Scholtz.