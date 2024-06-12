Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019T20 World Cup: Australia Thump Namibia By 9 Wickets to Seal Super 8 Berth

T20 World Cup: Australia Thump Namibia By 9 Wickets to Seal Super 8 Berth

Adam Zampa became the first Australian men’s player to reach 100 T20I wickets milestone.
IANS
Cricket
Published:

Australia's Pat Cummins, third from right, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Namibia's Jan Frylinck for one run during an ICC Mens T20 World Cup cricket match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda

|

Image: PTI

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Australia's Pat Cummins, third from right, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Namibia's Jan Frylinck for one run during an ICC Mens T20 World Cup cricket match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda</p></div>
Australia qualified for the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup 2024 after defeating Namibia by nine wickets at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Wednesday (as per IST).

Australia produced a ruthless performance in all departments, chasing down Namibia's total of 72 inside six overs. Spinner and Player of the Match Adam Zampa picked up a slice of history with his match-winning spell of 4-12, becoming the first Australian men’s player to reach 100 T20I wickets milestone.

Overall, Zampa joined Megan Schutt and Ellyse Perry as the only compatriots to reach that mark in the short format at the international level.

Adam Zampa became the first Australian men's player to reach 100 T20I wickets milestone.

Namibia's total against Australia is their lowest in men's T20Is. Their previous lowest was 96 all out against Sri Lanka in the 2021 T20 World Cup and against Netherlands during the T20 World Cup Qualifier in 2019.
Captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and decided to bowl first. Australia had a fantastic start, taking three wickets for just 17 runs in the first six overs, putting significant pressure on Namibia's top order.

Captain Gerhard Erasmus hit a rare boundary, bringing Namibia to 5/31 at the 10-over mark. However, shortly after the drinks break, Zampa and Hazlewood combined for the sixth wicket, with Hazlewood taking a sharp catch for Zampa's second with the dismissal of David Wiese. Ruben Trumpelmann attacked the spinner, hitting a 97-metre six over mid-wicket.

However, on the next ball, he was caught by Glenn Maxwell in the same area, giving Zampa his third wicket. The leg-spinner then ended his spell in the same over, with wicket No.4, removing Bernard Scholtz.

Namibian akipper Gerhard Erasmus scored 36 off 43 balls.

As wickets continued to fall, skipper Gerhard Erasmus' 36 off 43 balls gave Namibia something to defend. His side was all out for 72 in 17 overs when Marcus Stoinis removed Ben Shikongo. Zampa (4), Hazlewood (2), Stoinis (2), Pat Cummins (1) and Nathan Ellis (1), who replaced Mitchell Starc for the match, were all wicket-takers for Australia.
Travis Head slammed an unbeaten 17-ball 34.

Chasing a mere target of 73, Australia’s openers picked up the attack right from the outset. David Warner went 4-4-6-out in the second over, as David Weise had the last laugh in an eventful exchange. But it didn’t impact Travis Head’s approach, who produced an impressive array of strokes on the way to an unbeaten 17-ball 34, laced with seven-boundary.

Head was supported by Marsh (18 off 9 balls), as Australia completed the run chase inside the powerplay. This victory represents the second-largest margin of win for any team in terms of balls remaining at the Men's T20 World Cup, with 86 balls left when Australia achieved their target of 73 runs.

Sri Lanka's win against the Netherlands in 2014 was the previous biggest, as they chased down the target of 40 with 90 balls to spare.

