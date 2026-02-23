T20 World Cup: Ten Doeschate Admits India Are Disappointed, but Not Panicking

It is certainly not panic stations. And the sort of blueprint or the recipe so far for being successful is not the right word but by being consistent with the batting is that we have got out the blocks really quickly and Abhi's obviously a point of difference and so is Ishan now that he's come into the team. So, if those guys bat for six overs, the score is going to be 70 plus and you can do that on really good wickets. So can we get them to temper the way they're playing and, be a little bit smarter about their approach? Or do we just let them go on the way they are? Or do we bring in a right hand at the top as well and make a change somewhere in the middle? For me, those are the three options we have. And we'll be deliberating that in the next few days and putting our best 11 out to come Chennai in a couple of days.

Ryan ten Doeschate