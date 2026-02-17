Modi-Macron Mumbai Summit: Defence, Innovation, and Cultural Initiatives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron met in Mumbai on 17 February 2026, marking Macron’s fourth visit to India. The leaders discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation, focusing on defence, innovation, and cultural ties. The meeting included the launch of the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 and discussions on a potential new Rafale fighter jet deal. Security measures led to significant traffic restrictions in Mumbai during the high-level visit.
According to Deccan Herald, Prime Minister Modi and President Macron engaged in “car diplomacy” by travelling together from Lok Bhavan at Malabar Hill to the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. During this journey along Marine Drive, the two leaders held private discussions, reflecting their strong personal rapport and the trust underpinning the India-France strategic partnership.
As reported by Amar Ujala, the Mumbai meeting included the formal inauguration of the India-France Year of Innovation 2026. Both leaders addressed business leaders, start-ups, and researchers, emphasising collaboration in technology and innovation. Defence cooperation, including the manufacturing of helicopters capable of operating at high altitudes, was also discussed.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, Prime Minister Modi referenced the historical connection between India and France by recalling the 1910 Marseille escape of freedom fighter Veer Savarkar. Modi described Marseille as a city of significance for both Indian soldiers in World War I and for Savarkar’s act of bravery, which symbolised his commitment to India’s independence.
As noted in an article by Deccan Herald, Modi also announced the upcoming opening of a Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in France. This initiative aims to enhance cultural and people-to-people ties, with Modi highlighting the collaborative Yuge Yuge Bharat Museum and joint efforts at the National Maritime Heritage Complex in Lothal.
“To bring Indian culture closer to the people of France, we are going to open the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Center in France soon,” Modi stated during the meeting.
Coverage revealed that the bilateral agenda included trade, defence, and technology. The leaders reviewed progress under the Horizon 2047 Roadmap, with a focus on expanding the strategic partnership. Macron’s visit followed Modi’s trip to France in February 2025, underscoring the depth of the relationship.
Trade and defence cooperation were central, with reporting indicating that discussions included a potential contract for 114 additional Rafale fighter jets. The majority of these jets are expected to be manufactured in India, following recent approvals by the Defence Acquisition Council.
Security arrangements for the visit led to extensive traffic restrictions in Mumbai. Analysis showed that the Western Express Highway was closed to heavy motor vehicles between 8:00 am and 9:00 pm, with additional curbs in Colaba and near the Gateway of India. Emergency vehicles were exempt, but commuters were advised to use alternate routes.
“The heavy vehicles are restricted because of the security concerns of highly important protected dignitaries as well as to prevent traffic congestion on WEH,” traffic officials stated.
Macron’s arrival in Mumbai was marked by a formal welcome from Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Details emerged that the visit also included participation in the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, with artificial intelligence cooperation and the recent India-EU free trade agreement featuring in the discussions.
