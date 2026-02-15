T20 World Cup, Ind vs Pak: ‘Pakistan Have Been Underestimated,’ Says Aaron Finch

The reality is that when you play in an ICC event and you host it, you have to move around consistently — that’s just the way it is and it’s always been like that. I don’t think it will make too much of a difference because players are so used to it now. Of course, it would be nice to spend a few more nights in one bed, but the reality is a lot of guys play franchise cricket where you’re on the move every other day. You can look at the travel side of it, but I don’t think it matters a huge amount. Probably the biggest factor is just getting really used to the conditions, and Pakistan have got that opportunity.

Aaron Finch, to The Quint