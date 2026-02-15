Home Sports Cricket T20 World Cup, Ind vs Pak: ‘Pakistan Have Been Underestimated,’ Says Aaron Finch
T20 World Cup, Ind vs Pak: ‘Pakistan Have Been Underestimated,’ Says Aaron Finch
T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan are coming into the match against India with 13 wins in their last 15 T20Is.
T20 World Cup 2026, India vs Pakistan: Aaron Finch reveals his favourite.
There are a couple of ways to look at the India-Pakistan clash on 15 February, which will be played in Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium. It will not be unsubstantiated to claim that India are the overwhelming favourites, as they have a 13-3 record against Pakistan in T20Is, and a 7-1 record at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
Per that perspective, however, one runs the risk of overseeing Pakistan’s recent form in T20I cricket. They have won 13 of their last 15 T20Is, losing only twice. Moreover, Salman Ali Agha’s team have been in Colombo for much longer the Indian team, and the pitch at the R Premadasa Stadium is also likely to suit their spin quartet of Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz.
Accordingly, have Pakistan been predominantly underestimated in the predictions?
The Quint asked this question to former Australian captain and current JioStar expert Aaron Finch during a Media Day. He commented:
Yes, I think Pakistan have been underestimated. They’ve got a really well-balanced squad — pace, spin, left- and right-hand combinations. In fact, with all the teams in the competition, you could argue that on their day they could be favourites.
Aaron Finch, to The Quint
Travel Won’t Make Too Much of a Difference to India: Aaron Finch
On India’s busy travel schedule, which currently sees them in Colombo just three days after beating Namibia in Delhi, and will soon be in Ahmedabad to face the Netherlands on 17 February, Finch says:
The reality is that when you play in an ICC event and you host it, you have to move around consistently — that’s just the way it is and it’s always been like that. I don’t think it will make too much of a difference because players are so used to it now. Of course, it would be nice to spend a few more nights in one bed, but the reality is a lot of guys play franchise cricket where you’re on the move every other day. You can look at the travel side of it, but I don’t think it matters a huge amount. Probably the biggest factor is just getting really used to the conditions, and Pakistan have got that opportunity.
Revealing who he considers to be the favourites, Finch concludes:
The reality is that India have been the leader in white-ball cricket in recent years, especially in ICC events. When you think of the Champions Trophy, the T20 World Cup, and the 2023 World Cup where they just lost the final, they’ve been unbelievably good. So you can totally understand why people say they’re the favourites — and rightfully so, because they’re the best team in the world.
Aaron Finch, to The Quint
