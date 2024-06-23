Home Sports Cricket T20 World Cup: Rohit, Hardik, Shanto– Who Said What After India Beat Bangladesh?
T20 World Cup: Rohit, Hardik, Shanto– Who Said What After India Beat Bangladesh?
T20 World Cup 2024: Everything that was said after India's 50-run triumph over Bangladesh.
The Quint
Cricket
Published:
T20 World Cup 2024: Everything everyone said after India beat Bangladesh.
|
(Photo: PTI & Facebook/BCBtigercricket)
ADVERTISEMENT
The Indian juggernaut brushed Bangladesh aside as if they were never in the contest, as Rohit Sharma’s men secured a comprehensive 50-run victory over their neighbours in their second Super 8 fixture at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.
Being asked to bat first in Antigua’s Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, India scored 196 runs, courtesy of Hardik Pandya’s unbeaten 27-ball 50. In response, Bangladesh could only muster 146 runs, as Kuldeep Yadav scalped a three-wicket haul.
Let’s check out what everyone had to say after India’s fifth triumph in the competition:
We All Know What Hardik Is Capable of Doing: Rohit Sharma
Although India nearly breached the 200-run mark, it was not owing to individual brilliance, as the highest score was Pandya’s 50. Rather, it had to do with the collective efforts of the batting unit, with four batters scoring north of 30.
Highlighting that, captain Rohit Sharma stated:
We know what is expected out of us and what we need to do. It is about going out there and putting that into work. We adapted to the conditions, there is a little bit of a wind factor that you need to take into account, and we were smart with the bat, and used the conditions well with the ball too. We were smart overall. All eight batters need to play their role, whatever it is. Our top score was 50, and we still got 196. I don’t believe that in T20 you need fifties and hundreds, what matters is the pressure you put on the bowlers. That's how we want to play, that's how we want to encourage ourselves to play going forward as well.
Rohit Sharma
Hardik Pandya was rightfully adjudged to be the player of the match, as besides scoring a half-century, he also picked up the wicket of Bangladeshi opener Litton Das.
Speaking on Pandya’s efficacy, Sharma said:
Hardik batting well puts us in a very good state, because we want to finish off well after the top five set up the platform. Hardik being Hardik, we all know what he is capable of doing, and today was the perfect example of that. He is a very important player for us, with both bat and ball.
Rohit Sharma
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Rahul Dravid Said Luck Comes to Those Who Work Hard: Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya had to leave the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup midway because of an injury. Reflecting on the difficult phase he has had to endure since then, the all-rounder said:
We have played really good cricket. We have stuck together and really executed our plans. At certain situations everyone has stepped up. I did realise batters wanted to use the breeze. I was just making sure I didn't give them free hits where the wind was blowing. It was about being one step ahead of the batter. We can get better in a lot of places. Losing wickets in bunches is something we can rectify and get better at. I've always been very fortunate to play for the country. It was a freak injury which happened at the 2023 World Cup. I tried to come back, but god had some other plans. The other day, I was speaking to Rahul Dravid sir, and he said luck comes to people who work hard. That has stuck with me. I just want to keep my head down and keep working hard.
Hardik Pandya
Our Batters Didn’t Show the Intent: Najmul Hossain Shanto
Bangladeshi captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, who surprised many – first by opting to bowl first against a power-packed Indian batting unit, and then by replacing Taskin Ahmed with Jaker Ali – stated that his batters lacked the intent necessary whilst chasing a big target like 197 runs.
We were thinking about 160-170 when we asked India to bat. That would have been good for us. But they batted well, so credit goes to them. The players are used to this kind of weather, so I don't think that was an issue. I think we had a lot of batting options today, but we didn't show the intent we needed, especially in the first six overs. I try to contribute in every match, but I should have tried to finish this. Tanzim Hasan Sakib, has done a great job for us in this tournament. I should also mention Rishad. We have been looking for a leg-spinner for a while. It's good to have him.
Najmul Hossain Shanto
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)