T20 World Cup: Rohit, Hardik, Shanto– Who Said What After India Beat Bangladesh?

We know what is expected out of us and what we need to do. It is about going out there and putting that into work. We adapted to the conditions, there is a little bit of a wind factor that you need to take into account, and we were smart with the bat, and used the conditions well with the ball too. We were smart overall. All eight batters need to play their role, whatever it is. Our top score was 50, and we still got 196. I don’t believe that in T20 you need fifties and hundreds, what matters is the pressure you put on the bowlers. That's how we want to play, that's how we want to encourage ourselves to play going forward as well.

Rohit Sharma