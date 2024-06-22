In Photos: India Dominate Bangladesh With 50-Run Win in Antigua

India beat Bangladesh.
Sent in to bat first, India posted a total of 196/5 at the end of 20 overs.
Vice-captain Hardik Pandya was India's top scorers, with Hardik scoring 50 runs off 27 balls.
Virat Kohli slammed 37 runs off 28 balls
Rishabh Pant played a crucial 24-ball innings, scoring 36 runs.
Skipper Rohit Sharma scored 34 runs from 24 balls.
Pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib scalped two wickets, dismissing Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav.
Spinner Rishad Hossain also took two wickets in his 3-over spell, removing Rishabh Pant and Shivam Dube.
In a chase of 197 runs, Bangladesh could only manage 146/8. Najmul Shanto (40 runs off 32 balls) and Tanzid Hasan (29 runs off 32 deliveries) were their top scorers.
Left-arm wrist spinner finished with figures of 4-0-19-3, dismissing Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy and Shakib-Al-Hasan.
Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh also nabbed two wickets while Hardik Pandya took one wicket.
