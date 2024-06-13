T20 World Cup: West Indies Qualify for Super 8, NZ on the Verge of Elimination

Sherfane Rutherford's blistering 68 not out and Alzarri Joseph's four-wicket haul helped West Indies to seal a Super Eight berth in the T20 World Cup 2024 after a 13-run win over New Zealand on Thursday (IST).

Windies have won all three matches in Group C and will face Afghanistan in the last group stage clash. On the other hand, New Zealand are on the brink of getting knocked out of the tournament following two consecutive defeats.