T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda Beat Papua New Guinea to Pick up Inaugural Triumph

Veteran spinner Frank Nsubuga's historic bowling figures guided Uganda to their first-ever victory at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 with a three-wicket win over Papua New Guinea on Thursday (IST).

Nsubuga made an impressive T20 World Cup debut at 43, taking 2-4 to help bowl out Papua New Guinea for 77. His team then chased down the target with 10 deliveries to spare.