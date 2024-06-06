T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda Beat Papua New Guinea to Pick up Inaugural Triumph

T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda beat PNG.
Image: X/ICC
Veteran spinner Frank Nsubuga's historic bowling figures guided Uganda to their first-ever victory at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 with a three-wicket win over Papua New Guinea on Thursday (IST).
Nsubuga made an impressive T20 World Cup debut at 43, taking 2-4 to help bowl out Papua New Guinea for 77. His team then chased down the target with 10 deliveries to spare.
Nsubuga was one of four Ugandan bowlers to collect a pair of wickets. Alphesh Ramjani (2/17), Cosmas Kyewuta (2/17), and Juma Miyaga (2/10) also contributed, as Papua New Guinea was dismissed in the final over of their innings.
Despite the pressure, Riazat Ali Shah, with a score of 33, remained composed and determined, ultimately securing the team's first victory at a Men's T20 World Cup.
