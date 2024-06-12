T20 World Cup 2024: India vs USA T20 Match Date, Time, Venue & Live Streaming

T20 World Cup 2024: India vs USA details
(Image: The Quint)
T20 World Cup 2024: The 25th match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 tournament will be played between Team India and Team USA on Wednesday. The faceoff slated to take place at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York holds significance as both the teams have been undefeated in the 2024 World Cup cricket tournament so far with two wins each, including one each against Babar Azam's US squad. All eyes will be on the first clash between the Team India and Team USA. Team USA stands second in Group A, tied with India at four points from two wins in two matches. India tops the group due to a superior scoring rate. The top two teams from each group will progress to the Super 8s round.
Let's have a quick look at the live streaming details of the India vs USA T20 World Cup 2024.
Where will the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and USA be played?
The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and USA will be played at Nassau International Cricket Stadium on Long Island, New York.
When will the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and USA be played?
The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Pakistan will be played on 12 June, Wednesday.
At what time will the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and USA begin?
The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and USA will begin at 8:00 pm IST.
Which channel will broadcast the the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and USA in India?
In India, the T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and USA will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network.
Where will the live streaming for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and USA be available?
Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and USA will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined