T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh Survive Nepal Scare To Qualify for Super 8

(Photo: X/ICC)
Bangladesh successfully defended 106, the lowest total ever defended in the men's T20 World Cup 2024, to beat Nepal by 21 runs on Monday (as per IST) at the Arnos Vale Ground, sealing progression to the Super Eight stage of the tournament.
Putting into bat first, Bangladesh were bundled for 106. But, Tanzim Hasan Sakib scythed through Nepal's top order and Mustafizur Rahman's death bowling masterclass helped Bangladesh pull off the lowest successful defence in a men's T20 World Cup.
The Nepalese then picked up wickets in the fifth and sixth over to cap off a dominant Powerplay, having Bangladesh 31/4 at the six over mark.
Bangladesh attempted to rebuild their innings and slowly making their way past 50 runs. However, the crucial dismissal of Mahmudullah (13 off 13) put Bangladesh in a tough position after a miscommunication led to a frustrating run out.
Bangladesh were 57/5 at drinks, needing a huge few overs to work back into the contest. Post drinks, off-spinner Rohit Paudel produced a sharp-turning ball to trap the other danger man, Shakib Al Hasan (17 off 22), out lbw.
Lamichhane’s second dismissal, removing Jaker Ali, was his 100th T20 International wicket, in his 54th cap. The final blow came in the 20th over, with Paudel executing a run out to have Bangladesh all out for 106.
Nepal’s run chase had a bumpy start. A double-wicket maiden in the third over caused a spicy exchange involving bowler Tanzim. Nepal stumbled to 24/4 through the Powerplay.
Sundeep Jora then got out the next over, as Nepal were reduced to 26/5. But Kushal Malla and Dipendra Singh Airee steadied the ship and keep the run chase within the realms of achievability with their 52-run partnership, before Malla was removed in the 17th over.
But a perfectly-timed maximum from Airee kept Nepal still feeling optimistic with a couple of overs to go, needing 22 off the final 12 balls.
Brief scores: Bangladesh 106 all-out in 19.3 overs (Shakib al Hasan 17; Sompal Kami 2-10, Sandeep Lamichhane 2-17) beat Nepal 85 in 19.2 overs (Kushal Malla 27; Tanzim Hasan Shakib 4-7) by 21 runs
