T20 World Cup 2024: Namibia Win Super-Over Thriller Against Oman

Namibia won the toss and chose to bowl first. Ruben Trumpelmann made an immediate impact, taking two wickets in his first over. He trapped opener Kashyap Prajapati lbw for a duck with a pinpoint yorker on the first ball, then bowled another yorker to dismiss skipper Aqib Ilyas for a duck. In his second over, the left-arm pacer struck again when Naseem Khushi's attempt to go big ended in Erasmus's hands at mid-off.

Zeeshan Maqsod, the experienced batter, steadied Oman's innings during the Powerplay, maintaining a run-a-ball rate, but Bernard Scholtz trapped him lbw in the seventh over, adding to Oman's woes. Disciplined bowling from Namibia ensured that Oman's lower-order didn't take off with the change of pace.

Scholtz and Erasmus kept taking wickets for Namibia, limiting Oman batters to the inner circle. Oman attempted to increase their scoring rate in the death overs, but Wiese and Trumpelmann dismantled the tail, bowling Oman out for just 109.