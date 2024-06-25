Explained: How India Might Have Already Qualified for the Final of T20 World Cup after beating Australia
Courtesy of their 24-run triumph over Australia in St Lucia on Monday (24 June), India have qualified for the semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. Albeit, that is not all that this victory earned them, for it might also secure them a place in the final.
Here's how:
Before we get into what the victory means for India, let us first revisit how it was achieved. After being asked to bat first, India scored 205/5, with captain Rohit Sharma leading by example and scoring a 41-ball 92. In response, Australia could only score 181/7.
Courtesy of this victory, India finished atop the Super 8 Group 1 standings, with six points from three matches and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +2.017. Sharma’s team defeated Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Australia in this round. Moreover, the victory also confirms India’s participation in the second semi-final, where they will face England in Guyana on Thursday, 27 June.
Here comes the catch. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has kept reserve days for the first semi-final and the final, should there be rain interruption. But considering the second semi-final will be played on Thursday (27 June) and the final will be played on Saturday (29 June), with only a day’s gap between the two matches, there is no reserve day for the second semi-final.
Clause 13.7.3.5 of the ICC Playing Conditions for this tournament reads:
The ICC has allocated 250 minutes of additional time to produce a result in the knockout fixtures. In the case of the first semi-final and final, these 250 minutes have been divided into:
60 minutes on the allocated day of the match, following the completion of the stipulated timing.
190 minutes of additional play on the reserve day.
But with the second semi-final not having a reserve day, the ICC has stated there will be 250 minutes of additional time added to the second semi-final’s stipulated time, should there be rain interruption.
What does this mean?
With the match slated to begin at 8pm IST, it can be extended till about 3:30am IST.
Clause 13.6.2.1 of the ICC Playing Conditions states:
This is where it gets interesting. In case the match is washed out, India will qualify for the final for being the group toppers in the Super 8 stage, whilst English finished second in their group.
Clause 16.3.1.2, appendix B of the ICC Playing Conditions states:
If you are a fan of the English cricket team, the weather forecast is far from optimistic. The chances of precipitation in Guyana on 27 June are currently 88% (per Accuweather.com).
Considering the match is scheduled to start at 10:30am local time, here’s the phase-wise breakdown of rainfall chances:
Morning: 69%
Afternoon: 60%
Evening: 25%
The weather forecast indicates rain might halt only in the evening, but according to the local time, the game will need to produce a winner by 7pm. Considering the chances of precipitation on the day before the match is 79%, and it is expected to rain in the morning and afternoon on the day of the match, we might have a scenario where the game will have to be called off.
In case of such an occurrence, India will qualify for the final without even playing in the semi-final.
