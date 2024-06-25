Explained: How India Might Have Already Qualified for the Final of T20 World Cup

The ICC has allocated 250 minutes of additional time to produce a result in the knockout fixtures. In the case of the first semi-final and final, these 250 minutes have been divided into:

60 minutes on the allocated day of the match, following the completion of the stipulated timing.

190 minutes of additional play on the reserve day.

But with the second semi-final not having a reserve day, the ICC has stated there will be 250 minutes of additional time added to the second semi-final’s stipulated time, should there be rain interruption.

What does this mean?

With the match slated to begin at 8pm IST, it can be extended till about 3:30am IST.

Clause 13.6.2.1 of the ICC Playing Conditions states: