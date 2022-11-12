T20 World Cup: Sanjay Bangar Predicts Strong Bowling To Win Trophy for Pakistan

With the bat, Pakistan's opening stand of captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have been pivotal in leading their charge, either batting first or while chasing. They have also been boosted by the fearlessness brought in by youngster Mohammad Haris at number three and stability shown by Shan Masood at number four, a factor which was noted by former Australia cricketer Tom Moody.



"The interesting thing about Pakistan is that the impact that Harris has brought and the free spirit he's brought to the team as a batting unit has been quite remarkable for a young player. He's gone out there, from the get go, and taken the game on and if anything, the rest of the team has taken strength from that freedom that he has shown.

"So, they are very versatile with the batting order and you can't underestimate someone like Shan Masood because he's done some heavy lifting this tournament. He's not picked up the headlines or he's not striking over a 150, but he's done some really important sort of partnership building as a middle order player," he elaborated.