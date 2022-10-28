T20 World Cup: Former Pak Players Lash Out at Management After Zimbabwe Defeat

"What kind of cricket, you want to play? For god's sake, you have lost to Zimbabwe. Don't you understand your cricket is deteriorating. The management to PCB chairman don't have brains. We had to play 4 bowlers, we have been playing 3 fast bowlers. Proper middle order is needed, you are selecting something else."



"Two good openers were needed who can use the 30-yard circle. Fakhar Zaman is sitting there; you didn't use him. He is a back-foot player, would do well in Australia," he further added.



"It's really really embarrassing. Ultimately, it's not for you but we have to face the media. We have to sit in India. We have to give answers to the world. What answers can we give now?" the former pacer concluded.