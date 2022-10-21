'Need Govt’s Clearance to Travel to Pakistan': BCCI President Roger Binny

The PCB in its statement had also mentioned that if India did not travel across the border for the tournament then such a move could jeopardise Pakistan's participation in the ODI World Cup, which is set to be held in India in 2023.

Earlier in the day, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said the Indian team will need clearance from the Home Ministry to travel to Pakistan.

Notably, Pakistan and India do not play bilateral cricket and only meet in global tournaments or multi-team events since 2013 due to strained political tensions between the two countries.

India's last trip to Pakistan was for the 2008 Asia Cup, while Pakistan's last visit to India was for the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup. The two teams last played each other at the 2022 Asia Cup in UAE in August-September this year and are due to face off in the T20 World Cup in Melbourne on 23 October.