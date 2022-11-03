T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan Keep Semi-Final Hopes Alive With 33-Run Win Over SA

Shadab, Iftikhar’s Half-Centuries Prove To Be Valuable

Earlier, after opting to bat first, Pakistan did not get the start they would have wanted, with Mohammad Rizwan losing his wicket in the very first over. A cameo of 28 runs from Mohammad Haris got the green shirts back in the game, but his dismissal was followed by a procession of wickets.

From 38/1, Pakistan found themselves reeling at 43/4 when Mohammad Nawaz and Iftikhar Ahmed stabilised the innings. Nawaz lost his wicket in the 13th over, but it did not have any effect on his team’s scoring rate, as Shadab Khan played perhaps the best knock of his T20I career.

The all-rounder scored a 22-ball 52, while Iftikhar Ahmed also scored a half-century to help Pakistan post a big total of 185-9. For South Africa, three bowlers conceded 9 or more runs per over, with Wayne Parnell and Lungi Ngidi being the only exceptions.