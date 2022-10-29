T20 World Cup: KL Rahul Will Open Against South Africa, Confirms Vikram Rathour

Opportunity Can Come for Rishabh Pant at Any Moment: Rathour

With Rahul set to continue opening the batting with Rohit, it means that Pant will have to wait a little longer to get a look-in to the playing eleven. Rathour stated that the swashbuckling left-handed batter is being asked to be fully prepared if an opportunity arises for him to be in the playing eleven.



"Unfortunately, only eleven players can be in the team to play the match. I know and understand that Rishabh is an extremely good player and we have seen what he can do in matches against any opposition. So, the conversation with him has been to be ready as a chance can come anytime to him and opportunity can arrive any moment."



"It becomes important for him to be physically and mentally ready, which he's doing that. Like many people can see that he's practising regularly and is trying to keep himself mentally prepared. Let's see when his chance arrives, but I am sure whenever the opportunity comes, he will be ready."