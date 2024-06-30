T20 WC: Thanks for the Priceless Birthday Gift – MS Dhoni on India’s Title Win

Scenes of jubilation and happiness have flooded the social media platforms in the wake of India’s thrilling seven-run win over South Africa to clinch the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup title and end a long 11-year global trophy drought.

MS Dhoni, who captained India to 2007 Men’s T20 World Cup triumph in South Africa, congratulated the Rohit Sharma-led side on winning the title at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados and even thanked them for a priceless birthday gift. Dhoni will turn a year older on July 7.

Dhoni, who captained India to 2011 ODI WC and 2013 Champions Trophy triumphs, took to Instagram and wrote: