T20 WC: Come The Occasion, Big Players Stand Up – Rohit Sharma on Virat Kohli
In a surprising announcement, Virat Kohli declared his retirement from T20 internationals after India's win.
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
Image: PTI
Following India’s triumph in the Men’s T20 World Cup final 2024 final at Barbados' Kensington Oval on Saturday, 29 June, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma praised Virat Kohli, expressing confidence that Kohli would rise to the occasion and deliver for the team on the big stage.
Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rohit said:
Nobody was in doubt with Virat's form. We know the quality he has, come the occasion the big players will stand up. Virat was holding that end up for us, we wanted someone to bat as long as possible.
Virat Kohli played a crucial innings, scoring 76 runs off 59 balls, adorned with six boundaries and two sixes. Reflecting on this performance, skipper Rohit Sharma emphasised that Virat's experience was invaluable in those conditions, The captain went on to call the batter a masterclass.
This wasn't a wicket where a new guy could come and play straight. That's where the experience of Virat comes through. I've been someone who has seen him play for so many years, but even I don't know how he does it. It is a masterclass. He backs his skills and he is a very confident lad.
Rohit Sharma
The 37-year-old credited the team's relentless effort over the past 3-4 years for their victory, highlighting the extensive work behind the scenes.
Very hard to sum up what we have been through for the last 3-4 years. We work very hard as a team, lot has gone on behind the scenes. It is not today, it is what we have been doing for the last 3-4 years. We have played lots of high pressure games and come on the wrong side too. But the guys understand what is to be done when the back is against the wall, we stuck together and the guys, all of us really wanted to win this really bad. I am very proud of this bunch of boys to give us the liberty to play the way we want and execute. And credit needs to go to the management as well.
Rohit Sharma
The winning captain also heaped praise on his deputy, saying:
Hardik was brilliant as well, bowling that last over. Fantastic for the fans to support us through New York till Barbados. And all the guys in India, it is a late night but I'm sure they'll all be waiting to watch this. They have been waiting a long time, just like us, this is for them.
Rohit Sharma
