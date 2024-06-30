T20 WC: Come The Occasion, Big Players Stand Up – Rohit Sharma on Virat Kohli

Very hard to sum up what we have been through for the last 3-4 years. We work very hard as a team, lot has gone on behind the scenes. It is not today, it is what we have been doing for the last 3-4 years. We have played lots of high pressure games and come on the wrong side too. But the guys understand what is to be done when the back is against the wall, we stuck together and the guys, all of us really wanted to win this really bad. I am very proud of this bunch of boys to give us the liberty to play the way we want and execute. And credit needs to go to the management as well.

Rohit Sharma