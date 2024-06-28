T20 WC: South Africa’s Road To Final – A Show of Gritty Character and Close Wins

Fast-bowler Ottniel Baartman took impressive figures of 4-11 while Nortje and Marco Jansen took two wickets each as South Africa restricted Netherlands to 103-9 on a tough pitch. But the early part of the chase left South Africa in trouble, as they were reduced to 12/4.

A 65-run partnership between Tristan Stubbs (33 off 37 balls) and David Miller kept South Africa steady in the chase before the latter got his team over the line with seven balls to spare through his 59 not out off 51 balls.