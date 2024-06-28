T20 WC: India’s Road to Title Clash Filled with Clinical Wins & Invincibility

After the 2022 Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal exit, India chose to give some of their senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma a break from playing in the format as the 2023 World Test Championship final and ODI World Cup came in the way.

For India, it was another way of creating the path of reclaiming that glory they achieved in the inaugural edition in 2007 but missed out on in the subsequent editions since then. They came the closest to winning the trophy in 2014 but lost to Sri Lanka in the final.

But this year, when the senior players like Rohit and Virat came back, there was uncertainty over them being able to come to grips with the ever-evolving world of the shortest format.