Unruly Spectators Abuse India Players on Day 1 at Gabba: Report

"It started targeted at Siraj and it was a chant similar to the SCG one (in which fans sung to the tune of Que Sera, Sera but substituted the lyrics with Que Shiraz, Shiraz).

"But this time it was Siraj. I suspect it's not a coincidence that it's Siraj being targeted post the SCG stuff."

Former Australian players and present ones too had earlier in the week joined the Indian team in condemning racist fan abuse in the aftermath of the Sydney Test.

Nathan Lyon had said: “There’s no room for any racial (sledges) or any abuse in any type.

“People think they are being funny, but it can affect people in different ways. For me, cricket is the sport for all and there is no room for it at all.”