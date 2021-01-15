Unruly Spectators Abuse India Players on Day 1 at Gabba: Report

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj was reportedly a target of abuse at the Gabba in Brisbane in the final Test match against Australia. Siraj and Bumrah had been abused by the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the Test before this.
Some spectators at the ground were heard yelling at Siraj in footage which has circulated on social media today, with the bowler labelled a ‘bloody grub’.
According to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, both Siraj and Washington Sundar were repeatedly labelled ‘grubs’ by a group of fans.
"The guys behind me have been calling - shouting - both Washington and Siraj grubs," a spectator named Kate was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald.
"It started targeted at Siraj and it was a chant similar to the SCG one (in which fans sung to the tune of Que Sera, Sera but substituted the lyrics with Que Shiraz, Shiraz).
"But this time it was Siraj. I suspect it's not a coincidence that it's Siraj being targeted post the SCG stuff."
Former Australian players and present ones too had earlier in the week joined the Indian team in condemning racist fan abuse in the aftermath of the Sydney Test.
Nathan Lyon had said: “There’s no room for any racial (sledges) or any abuse in any type.
“People think they are being funny, but it can affect people in different ways. For me, cricket is the sport for all and there is no room for it at all.”
Published: 15 Jan 2021,03:02 PM IST