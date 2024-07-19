Suryakumar to Captain India in T20I Series Against SL, Rohit To Lead in ODIs

Right-handed batter Suryakumar Yadav has been named captain for India’s T20I series against Sri Lanka, while veteran opener Rohit Sharma will continue to lead the side in the ODI leg of the tour.

While announcing the squad post a selection committee meeting on Thursday evening, the BCCI added that Shubman Gill, who led India to a 4-1 T20I series win in Zimbabwe following the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph last month in Barbados, will be the vice-captain in both white-ball series, starting from 27 July in Pallekele.