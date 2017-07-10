26 Unknown Facts, Stats & Crazy Trivia About Sunil Gavaskar

But numbers don’t convey even half of SMG’s story. In his time, he may have opened the innings, but after him, India's batting shut down as the tail started near the top. A General without an army, SMG fought alone to avoid defeat.

Armed with superb batting technique, SMG carried his team in splendid fashion on more than one occasion, defeating the quickest of bowlers in the game. Driven and determined, he was always in line but never on the back-foot, so to speak. He might not have batted with the India flag on his panama cap but, in the middle, the tricolour seemed to flutter proudly above his head.

Having known, and interviewed the legend on more than a few occasions, here’s simply sharing the many tidbits of trivia about him and his career I have gathered over the years.