Stokes, Archer, Sam Curran Rested for England ODIs vs South Africa

Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer have been rested for the ODI series and will return after the T20I matches.

All-rounders Ben Stokes and Sam Curran along with fast bowler Jofra Archer have been rested for England's upcoming One-day International series against South Africa that starts on 1 December. The trio will be part of the England squad travelling to South Africa for the limited-overs tour of the country and will be taking part in the three-match T20 International series that will be played on 27, 29 November, and 1 December.

“Jofra Archer, Sam Curran and Ben Stokes have been rested for the three-match ODI series and will return home after the T20I series,” said the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) while announcing the squads for the two series.

The touring party departs on 16 November, and will play three T20Is and three ODIs taking place behind closed doors in a bio-secure environment at Newlands, Cape Town, and Boland Park, Paarl.

Stokes, Curran and Archer were among those involved in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the United Arab Emirates. Other players in the squads who were part of the IPL include captain Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran and Chris Jordan. Meanwhile, England's Test captain Joe Root has been picked in the ODI squad. Jake Ball, Tom Banton, and Tom Helm have been named as reserves. England T20I squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood England ODI squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Lewis Gregory, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood Reserves across both formats: Jake Ball, Tom Banton, Tom Helm