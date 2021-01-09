Steve Smith Talks About How He Handled Ashwin During SCG Ton

Smith said he made no tactical changes during the innings. "Just be a bit faster on my feet, in particular against the spin, a bit quicker on my feet. Put pressure on [him], come down the wicket sometimes, play off the backfoot a bit better, but against the quicks nothing different," he said.

Smith said that he did not feel that he was out of form in Tests.

"No, not really. I read a lot of things as I think I've said numerous times and plenty of people said I was out of form so it was nice to come back into form, if that's what you want to call it," he said.

"I love playing here at the SCG, it's a great place to bat, my home ground. I think my mum and dad were here so able to see that and just proud to get three figures on the board and spend some time out in the middle and help us post a decent score," Smith said.