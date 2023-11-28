Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe Sacks Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe

Roshan Ranasinghe
Image: Twitter
Sri Lanka President Ranil WIckremesinghe sacked sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe on Monday amid ongoing controversy in the Sri Lanka Cricket board.
Ranasinghe, who sought to sack the Sri Lanka Cricket board (SLC) and install an interim committee led by Arjun Ranatunga.
After removing Ranasinghe from the post, Harin Fernando sworn in as the Minister of Sports & Youth Affairs before President on Monday at the Presidential Secretariat.
Meanwhile, Pavithra Wanniarachchi sworn in as the Minister of Irrigation.
This sacking of Ranasinghe occured following his accusations against the president earlier on Monday in parliament. Additionally, Ranasinghe had routinely charged SLC with mismanagement and corruption. A day later, the courts in Sri Lanka removed the interim committee he had appointed, which included two politicians' sons who had no prior experience running the cricket team. Arjuna Ranatunga led the group.
It is believed that SLC requested an ICC suspension in an effort to exert pressure on the sports minister, who had temporarily fired the cricket board. Sri Lanka lost the right to host the Under-19 men's World Cup, which was originally slated for January and February of 2024, as a result of SLC's suspension.
For drawing attention to corruption in cricket, is this my reward? Ranasinghe spoke of his appointment of an interim committee to oversee Sri Lankan cricket administration, saying, "I took action based on audit reports."
SLC had pleaded with the "upper echelons" of the Sri Lankan government to ensure that politics would not be allowed to re-enter the country's cricket administration.
With IANS inputs
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)