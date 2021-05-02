SRH’s Decision to Drop Warner Doesn’t Go Down Well With Fans

The shocking decision of the Sunrisers Hyderabad management to remove David Warner as the captain and also drop him from the playing XI for the match against Rajasthan Royals has raised many eyebrows on social media. Netizens have come out in support of the former SRH captain, with the general consensus being that it was a bitter pill to swallow given Warner has put his heart and soul into the franchise over the years.



While Jos Buttler fired on all cylinders in Delhi, the true-blue devotees of SRH had their eyes affixed on Warner, who was sitting on the sidelines. Fans tweeted heart-melting videos of him rushing to carry refreshments for his colleagues in the middle and retrieving balls struck to the fence, little gestures that just showed how passionate he is about involving himself in the game, in whatever way it may be.