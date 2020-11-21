Splitting Captaincy Between Kohli & Rohit Won’t Work: Kapil Dev

Former captain Kapil Dev strongly believes that split captaincy will not in favour of the Indian cricket team and added that there is a chance it could lead more differences. “An MNC cannot have two CEOs”, said former India skipper Kapil Dev on Friday evening at the HT Leadership Summit which was held virtually. Should Rohit Sharma take over from Virat Kohli in the T20 format at least? This topic has picked up momentum after IPL 2020 with Rohit winning the trophy a fifth time with Mumbai Indians. Kohli, who captains Royal Challengers Bangalore has never won the title.

“In our culture it is not going to happen that way. In one company you make two CEOs? No. If Kohli is going to play T20s and he is good enough. Let him be there. Even though I would like to see other people coming out. But it’s difficult,” said Kapil. “Our 80 per cent, 70 per cent of the team across formats is same team. They don’t like captains having different theory. It may bring more differences between the players who look up to the captain. “If you have two captains, players might think he is going to be my captain in Tests. I will not annoy him.” The 61-year-old recently underwent an angioplasty after suffering a heart attack. Talking about the art of fast bowling, the 1983 World Cup-winning former skipper said that does not like the trend of fast bowlers opting for too many variations.

“I am not happy with fast bowlers (these days). The first ball cannot be cross seam. Players in IPL realised that swing is more important than pace. Sandeep (Sharma), who bowled 120 kph, was tougher because he was moving the ball,” he explained.

Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma share a light moment with Virat Kohli.

“Bowlers have to understand it’s not the pace, it’s the swing. They should learn but are running away from art. T Natarajan was my hero of IPL. Young boy was fearless and bowling so many yorkers,” the legendary all-rounder said referring to the two Sunrisers Hyderabad pacers. Kapil feels variations are a waste if one doesn’t know how to swing the ball. “Keep your wrist straight, hold the ball seam-up. Whenever the ball moves Tests matches become important. Wasim, Botham, Willis, Hadlee. McGrath, look how good he was. “The art of swing bowling should come back. Learning the knuckle ball and all is fine. If you don’t know how to swing the ball, everything is waste,” said the great all-rounder.