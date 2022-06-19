South Africa Win Toss, Ask India to Bat First; Rain Delays Start

India will bat first in Bangalore vs SA
ImagE: BCCI
South African captain Keshav Maharaj has won the toss in Bangalore and India will bat first in the series decider.
Rishabh Pant said India are an unchanged XI for the final game. The series stands level at 2-2. For South Africa, Kagiso Rabada is back in the team.
However, rain has delayed the start of the series decider in Bangalore.
“We will bowl first, the overhead conditions, the dew, we can look to exploit the conditions, but it does look like a good wicket to bat on. Tristan Stubbs, Reeza Hendricks and KG Rabada are back, we have gone for the extra batter, hopefully, we'll notizie it while batting,” Keshav Maharaj said.
“The practice isn't working for me (on the toss). Looks like a good wicket, we would like to get anything around 180-190. We just need to focus on the process and put in our 100% into the game. Playing the same team,” Pant said at the toss.
South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj(c), Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje
India (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan