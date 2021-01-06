Sourav Ganguly To Be Discharged from Hospital on Thursday

"This was not a major cardiac event which would damage his heart. This event will certainly not have any impact on his life in the future. He will be leading a normal life. It will not affect his lifespan," Dr Shetty said on Tuesday.

When asked if the former left-handed batsman would have to undergo another angioplasty, the cardiologist said he could either treat it medically or go for the procedure.

"He (Sourav) has both the options at his disposal, but it would be wise to go for another angioplasty. We have left it to him to decide. We think it would be good for him to wait for at least two weeks and then take a call.

"He has no chest pain, no breathing problems. He is stable. (He can) go home and come back 15 days later and get the procedure done," Dr Shetty had said.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Ganguly and enquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery.