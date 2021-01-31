Sourav Ganguly Discharged From Hospital After Second Angioplasty

Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was on Sunday, 31 January, discharged from the Apollo Gleneagles Hospital after undergoing a second round of angioplasty.

According to hospital sources, Ganguly is currently doing fine. The BCCI president has been advised to be on medication and follow a strict routine for the next few months.

Ganguly was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday after he complained of uneasiness and chest pain. He had complained of chest pain on Tuesday night and as he continued to feel unwell even on Wednesday morning, his family members decided to shift him to the hospital.